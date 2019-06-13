Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Pedro E. Luciano, 35, of Camden, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension on June 1.
Ashley L. Petrucelli, 34, of Hammonton, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension on June 1.
Joseph A. Petitt Jr., 43, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with burglary, possession of CDS, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass on May 31.
Jamie L. Arnold, 45, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with refusal to submit to chemical testing, consumption of alcohol by driver or passenger, reckless driving, driver’s license eequired, and DWI on May 30.
James Wong, 23, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with assault on medical services on May 28.
Justin M. Cherry, 34, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Ofc. Richard Arroyo Jr. and charged with possession of CDS, manufacturing/distributing/dispensing CDS, CDS on school property, and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 26.
Krishna Mathias, 51, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with assault by auto and DWI on May 27.
Joshua Tyler Trusty, 21, of Brookhaven, PA was arrested and charged with DWI on May 27.