Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Steven C. Palmer, 28 of Galloway was arrested and charged with Defiant Trespassing on March 7 and charged with Defiant Trespassing on March 2.
Kewy Santana, 44 of Mays Landing, NJ was arrested and charged with DWI on March 6.
Anthony H. Tadros, 20 of Galloway was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS and Distribution of CDS on March 5.
Joline N. Piliro, 45 of Egg Harbor City was arrested and charged with DWI on March 3.
Sean M. Flaherty, 45 of Atlantic City was arrested and charged with DWI, Assault by Auto and Causing injury while operating MV on March 4.
Douglas H. Adams, 37 of New Gretna was arrested and charged with DWI on March 4.
Michael V. Piperato, 29 of Galloway was arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest and Obstruction on March 4.
Carrie C. Smith, 48 of Galloway was arrested and charged with DWI, Assault on a Police Officer, Attempt to Elude Police and Obstruction on March 3.
Anthony T. Hudson, 37 of Galloway was arrested and charged with Hindering Apprehension and Obstruction on March 3.
Megan A. Flinn, 24 of Northfield, NJ was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Hypodermic Needle on March 3.
Laura M. Kosma, 20 of Sewell was arrested and charged with DWI, Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on March 2.
Eileen V. Walsh, 56 of Egg Harbor City was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Assault by MV on March 2.
Matthew D. Okpych, 37 of Brick, NJ was arrested and charged with DWI on March 1.
Sajansharan N. Patel, 34 of Galloway was arrested and charged with DWI on March 1.
