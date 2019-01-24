GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System has a variety of events planned in upcoming weeks. The library is at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352.
The following is a list of events coming to the Galloway Township branch:
Computer Classes
The library offers free adult computer classes on a variety of subjects. Registration is required for any class and begins two weeks before each session. Space is limited. Participants must be experienced using the mouse and keyboard, except for the Computer Basics class.
Microsoft Excel basics will be offered 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4. Learn skills such as how to navigate around a spreadsheet, basic formatting and formulas.
Computer basics will be held Mondays, Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m., and Feb. 25 at 10:30 a.m. First-time computer users can learn about the keyboard, mouse and monitor, and using menus and toolbars.
Security in the Digital World will be offered 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6. Not sure how secure you are on the web? Learn basic guidelines on internet safety and security, with a focus on email safety, social media and using public computers.
Microsoft Publisher basics will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Learn to create basic projects.
It's 2 a.m., you're awake, and the library is open! will be held 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. Learn how to navigate the library system and make it work for you — including downloading/streaming free music, accessing online magazines, even learning a new language. Plus, best of all, how to renew your own items and avoid being late ever again.
Microsoft PowerPoint basics will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14. Learn how to design slides and add text, graphics and animation.
Internet basics will be offered 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20. Explore the web and learn the basics of navigation. Learn about web browsers, beginner web searching and web safety.
Microsoft Word basics will be offered Thursdays, Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m. and Feb. 28 at 10: 30 a.m. Learn how to create and format documents and use templates and clipart.
Storytimes
Children ages 3½ to 5 are invited to a Chinese New Year Special Storytime 10:30 a.m. Feb. 5. They are also welcome to join the Morning Preschool Storytime program each week 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 12 through March 19. Afternoon Preschool Storytime sessions will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6 through March 20. Registration for the programs is required. Come hear fun stories and make a cool craft.
The regular monthly Sleepy Storytime for ages 3½ to 5 will meet 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 13 and March 13. Listen to sweet bedtime stories before heading off to bed. Come in your jammies and don't forget your blankie.
An even younger group meets Wednesdays for Morning Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6 through March 20, and also Afternoon Toddler Storytime 1 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 7 through March 21. The toddler programs are suggested for ages 1½ to 3, and registration is requested. Bring your little ones to hear stories and sing songs.
Chinese New Year Craft
The Galloway Township branch will host a Chinese New Year Craft afternoon program for adults 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. Registration for the free activity is requested. Come craft a bracelet to celebrate Chinese New Year.
BOOK CLUBS
The library will host five book clubs for a variety of ages. The Book Club for Busy People will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. Don’t have a lot of spare time to read? This book club is for you. Attendees enjoy short books that offer plenty to think and talk about.
The Sporty Book Club for Sporty Kids is suggested for ages 8 through 12, and will meet 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Registration is required. Read books about sports, sports players and basically anything to do with the world of sports while nibbling on tasty snacks. Please advise of any food allergies.
A Novel Idea book club will be open to adults 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 14. Members read the books, the library provides the cookies. Please advise of any food allergies.
The Every Third Tuesday I Really, Really, Really Love Books club for adults will meet 1:30 to 4 p.m. Feb. 19. Attendees chat and laugh about the books they love, books they hate, and books they can't live without.
The Be There or Be Square Wednesday night I love to read books club
The club is open to adults on the third Wednesday evening, February 20 at 7 pm. Like Tuesday's club, there's no required reading. Can't attend the Tuesday afternoon book club? The third Wednesday evening of the month book club is just what you are looking for. Come and discuss what you're reading.
College planning workshop
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will hold a free college-planning workshop for adults and teens on Thursday, February 7 at 6 pm. Registration is required. Marc Catona, president of the Society for Financial Awareness, explores how to pay for your child's college education with as little out of pocket as possible.
Kids DIY
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will host monthly DIY crafting for kids on Saturdays, February 9 and March 9 at 2 pm.The program is suggested for ages 8-14. Registration is required. Join us for arts, crafts and cool stuff.
Knights of the square table
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township offers a chess club for all ages on Saturdays, February 9 and 23 at 2 pm. Registration is requested. Designed to foster intellectual growth while having fun, the club will teach players new to the game and also will hold club tournaments. Members will not only be able to interact with one another as they learn the game, but will be able to coach each other into becoming better chess players. If you have any interest in playing chess, this club is for you!
Lego Club
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township invites kids ages 6 and older to come build away the afternoon on Tuesdays, February 12 and 26 at 4 pm. Celebrate LEGO love at the library! We supply the LEGOs, you supply the imagination. Create and share your work with the rest of the group.
Furry buddies
The Furry Buddies program is scheduled to visit the Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township to help kids with reading on Tuesdays, February 12 and 26 at 6:30 pm.The free program welcomes children ages 6 to 14.The therapy dogs, Cody, Erin or Freedom, love sharing stories with children. Learn about the benefits of reading aloud to a therapy dog.
Chair Yoga
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will offer chair yoga on Wednesday, February 13 at 9:15 am. Registration is requested.This free adult class, led by registered yoga teacher Diane Hulse-Hiller, is perfect for anyone who finds it difficult to get on and off the floor as required for traditional yoga.
Second-Thursday DIY for adults
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will host monthly Second-Thursday DIY crafting for adults February 14 and March 14 at 6 pm.The evening programs are free and registration is required. Come each month for unique craft fun! The February activity will be a Valentine craft and in March we welcome spring.The event is sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.
Interesting Presidential Elections
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is having a special event by Rev. Lee Powers regarding historical presidential elections on Tuesday, February 19 at 4 pm.The pro- gram is free and open to adults. Not all U.S. presidents have been elected by majority vote.
Learn more about the electoral college and other election processes throughout our nation’s history during a humorous and enlightening presentation.
DIY Jewelry for Teens
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is offering a DIY jewelry program for teens on Wednesdays, February 20 and March 20 at 6 pm for ages 12-16. Registration is requested.Tired of spending your hard-earned money on jewelry? Create your own by learning the basics of jewelry making.
Gentle Yoga
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will offer Gentle Yoga for adults on Thursday, February 21 at 11 am. Registration is requested.This slow-moving Hatha yoga class synchronizes movement with breath for the perfect mind and body connection. Great for beginners or anyone wanting to restore their internal balance.
Maximizing Social Security
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will host a presentation on Social Security benefits Thursday, February 21 at 6 pm.The free seminar by Marc Catona, president of the Society for Financial Awareness, is open to adults, and registration is requested. Come learn about the decisions involved, and how to determine the optimum time to file and begin drawing your benefits.
Saturday Afternoon Movie
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will present an afternoon movie on Saturday, February 23 at 1 pm for all ages. Spend a Saturday afternoon watching a movie at the library. Light refreshments will be provided. Please advise staff of any food allergies. Call the branch at 609-652-2352 for film title.
Get in Kahoots with your library
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township will offer a free monthly teen pro- gram using the Kahoot! learning game on Thursdays, February 28 and March 28 at 6:30 pm.The activity is suggested for ages 12-16, and registration is requested. Join the fun of turning your favorite books into games.Win prizes for your book knowledge. Snacks will be served; please advise staff of any food allergies.