Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Stanley Jean-Mary, 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Aaron M. Lockwood, 26, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and child abuse.
Michael R. Williams, 30, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with burglary and theft from a building.
Jamie L. Arnold, 44, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Matthew P. Magee, 45, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with DWI.
Yadiel H. Avila, 20, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.
A 14-year-old Atlantic City boy was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with possession of CDS.
Jared E. Gatto, 32, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with possession of CDS.
Maribel Gonzalez, 36, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with DWI and obstruction of administration of the law.