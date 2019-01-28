Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Earl G. Hayes Jr., 55, of Galloway Township, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with child abuse.
A 15-year-old Galloway Township boy was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with aggravated assault.
Angelis M. Molina, 20, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Gregory M. Rapp, 58, of Galloway Township, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Thomas N. Pacula, 37, of Absecon, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
A 16-year-old Galloway Township boy was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 14-year-old Galloway Township boy was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.