Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Sarah A. Woods, 25, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on March 23 and charged with possession of CDS.
Tashawn S. Camp, 33, of Somers Point, was arrested on March 23 and charged with DWI.
Vuthy Meas, 28 of Bronx, New York, was arrested on March 22 and charged with possession of CDS.
Christopher N. Rodriguez, 18, of Galloway Township, was arrested on March 22 and charged with possession of CDS and use/influence of CDS.
Sara M. Narcisso, 34, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 22 and charged with DWI, possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael J. Grone, 39 of Blackwood, was arrested on March 20 and charged with hindering.
Mariah L. Hoyt, 23, of Absecon, was arrested on March 18 and charged with possession of CDS and failure to give CDS to police.
Naim G. Hasrouni, 42, of Absecon, was arrested on March 18 and charged with possession of CDS.
Olivia Tarver, 66, of Galloway Township, was arrested on March 18 and charged with false reports to law enforcement.
John J. Teschko, 34, of Manahawkin, was arrested on March 17 and charged with DWI.
Shaun E. Campbell, 35, of Middletown, Connecticut, was arrested on March 17 and charged with possession of CDS.