On Nov. 19, at the annual luncheon meeting of the Sustainable Jersey program, Galloway Township was recognized for again achieving silver recertification. Each year, concurrent with the NJ League of Municipalities Convention at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Sustainable Jersey holds seminars, classes and networking opportunities.
This year, the Sustainable Jersey Program is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Currently, 80% of NJ municipalities participate as well as 58% of NJ school districts in their Sustainable Jersey for Schools program, which was formed a few years ago. Approximately 16,500 sustainability actions have been completed and $5.6 million dollars in grants have been awarded around the state.
Concerning Sustainable Jersey, their mission statement is as follows: “Sustainable Jersey is a nonprofit organization that provides tools, training and financial incentives to support communities as they pursue sustainability programs. By supporting community efforts to reduce waste, cut greenhouse gas emissions and improve environmental equity, Sustainable Jersey is empowering communities to build a better world for future generations.”
The program puts out a basic blueprint of actions, with plenty of room for innovation, which has helped Galloway Township to have consistently reached silver level certification for 10 years. To do this has required much hard work on a wide array of topics and procedures. Some of the new initiatives for this certification included the creation of the Green Market Farmers Market, a smoke-free ordinance in our recreation areas, the Mayors Wellness Campaign, “Friends Along the Mullica” project, an ordinance banning mass-release of balloons and a tree survey to identify hazardous trees and protect historic trees.
For a complete listing of accomplishments, please go online at www.sustainablejersey.com, click on “participating communities,” click on “list view,” scroll down to "Galloway Twp" and click on “view report”.
Congratulations to all involved in continuing to strive for a more sustainable future in Galloway Township! The Go Green Galloway team is always looking for new members and ideas; please call 609-742-7076 for more information.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.
