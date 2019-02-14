Even with snow earlier this week, the abnormally warm days have many gardeners thinking ahead for spring vegetable planting. While it might seem premature, February and March are the time to start some of your vegetables indoors.
For gardeners who start vegetable plants indoors, a good starting point is to list the seeding dates on a calendar, so plants are ready to transplant to the garden at the proper time. To do this, select a transplant date for a particular vegetable, and count back the number of weeks necessary to grow it. Recommended transplant dates can be found on the back of the seed packet and are based on your zone. We have a unique growing area in Cape May and Atlantic Counties. We generally fall into USDA Hardiness Zones 6 and 7, with Zone 7 being those areas closest to the coast. However, our last frost dates have a very large variation. The last frost date can be as early as April 21 in Atlantic City and as late as May 21 near Woodbine. Most of the area is in the May 10-15 range. Before starting your seeds, check the average last frost date for your area. You can call your local extension office for this information.
February, March and even into early April is the time to start your cool-season crops indoors. These crops can tolerate colder weather and soil and can be planted in early spring. Some can also be planted in late summer for a fall harvest. These vegetables should be planted so that they mature when the weather is still cool and before the summer heat hits. When warm weather arrives, many of these early crops tend to “bolt” or prematurely run to seed. These crops flourish in temperatures around 70-75 degrees Fahrenheit.
Cool season vegetables are further categorized into hardy and semi-hardy crops. Hardy vegetables are the most cold tolerant. They can be planted 2 to 4 weeks before the date of the average last frost in spring; their seeds will germinate in cold soil and their seedlings can endure short freezes. Hardy vegetables will grow when the daytime temperature is as low as 40 degrees. Hardy vegetables include asparagus, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, chives, collards, garlic, horseradish, kale, kohlrabi, leeks, mustard, onions, parsley, peas, radishes, rhubarb, rutabaga, spinach and turnips. Semi-hardy vegetables grow when the minimum temperature is between 40 and 50 degrees. They can tolerate light freezes that are just a few hours of frost. Semi-hardy vegetables include beets, carrots, cauliflower, celery, celeriac, chard, Chinese cabbage, chicory, endive, lettuce, parsnips, potatoes and hardy herbs. Semi-hardy crops may be planted as early as 2 weeks before the average last spring frost.
Not all cool season vegetables can be started indoors. You always want to check the back of your seed packet to see if your vegetable should be started from seed indoors or if you should wait a few weeks to plant directly into the ground. Some crops do not transplant well and must be direct seeded in the ground when the air and soil reach the right temperature. For example, broccoli has a good ability to transplant, but beans have a poor ability. Beans should be planted directly in the ground after measuring your soil temperature.
In late winter, there are a couple of warm season vegetables that should be started indoors. When seeded outdoors, tomatoes and peppers cannot be planted until after the last frost and after the soil has warmed above 50 degrees. If seeded directly in the garden at that time, tomatoes and peppers require more than 100 days to produce the first fruit. Also, tender young seedlings are more susceptible to pests and diseases. Transplanting hardier young seedlings started indoors allows an earlier start in the garden, which results in earlier yields of certain crops and makes better use of limited garden space.
A quick tip for teachers: Cool season crops are the most practical vegetables to grow in school gardens. These crops have their start and finish while school is still in session and allow students to be a part of the process of growing these vegetables from seed to harvest. It also gives your school the opportunity to use them in your own cafeteria to promote healthy eating. Filling school gardens with tomatoes and peppers will require volunteers to water, fertilize and harvest throughout the summer.
Grab your seeds, mark your transplant calendars and next week I’ll walk you through the steps to starting your seeds indoors to create hardy seedlings for optimal success. We are under 35 days until spring and outdoor planting will be here before you know it. Do you have more questions about starting vegetables from seed? Contact your local extension office. Atlantic County residents can contact the Master Gardener Helpline at 609-625-0056. Cape May County residents can call 609-465-5115, ext.3607.
Do you have a gardening related question you would like answered here? Please forward your questions to Belinda Chester, Master Gardener Program Coordinator, Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 6260 Old Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. You can also submit questions at Rutgers-atlantic.org/garden or email them to currents@catamaran.com; please include “garden question” in the subject line.