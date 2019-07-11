Ocean City will celebrate the 65th anniversary of Night in Venice on July 13, and entries are currently being accepted from all those who want to participate in the annual bayfront celebration.
The boat parade and decorated bayfront home contests provide a chance to be part of the highlight of the summer season in Ocean City. Thousands of spectators line the bayfront, and thousands more attend private parties at homes along the route from the Ocean City-Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue.
The parade includes a lineup of stars who will perform shows and greet fans throughout the weekend. Special guests will include the legendary Chubby Checker, Kate Flannery from NBC’s “The Office,” and Caissie Levy, star of the Broadway production of “Frozen.”
The optional decorating theme is “Celebrate: 65 Years of Night in Venice,” a chance to reminisce about favorite memories and themes from Night in Venice history. Entries for boats and homes are being accepted online at www.ocnj.us/niv or by calling 609-399-6111. Deadline for entries is at noon July 11.
Tickets are on sale for the following:
• Chubby Checker and the Wildcats: Chubby Checker will help kick off Night in Venice weekend with a special concert 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Ocean City Music Pier. The rock 'n' roll icon will perform “The Twist” and other hits from his legendary career. He will return Saturday to appear in the Night in Venice boat parade. Tickets are $25 to $30.
• Meet-and-greet with Kate Flannery: Flannery will greet fans before her appearance in the Night in Venice boat parade. The Philadelphia native, who starred as Meredith on “The Office,” will be at the Ocean City Music Pier starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13. Tickets at $15 are available for an autograph and a selfie photograph with Flannery.
• Caissie Levy with the Ocean City Pops: The star of the Broadway version of Disney’s “Frozen” will be the featured performer for this Ocean City Pops concert at 7:30 p.m. July 14. Levy also has performed on Broadway in “Les Miserables,” “Wicked,” “Hairspray” and “Rent.” She headlined Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops and backed up Rod Stewart during his Las Vegas residency. Levy will appear in the Night in Venice Parade on July 13. Tickets are $45 to $55. Any child dressed in prince or princess attire for the concert will have the opportunity to meet her after the concert for a quick photograph and autograph. The meet-and-greet is complimentary with purchase of a ticket to the concert. (Levy will perform “Let It Go” but will not be in costume, and the show will include songs from other Broadway musicals.)
Tickets for all events are available at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice, by calling 609-399-6111, or by visiting the Music Pier Box Office, the City Hall Welcome Center (861 Asbury Ave.) or the Roy Gillian Welcome Center (on the Route 52 causeway).
GUIDE TO NIGHT IN VENICE 2019
When is Night in Venice?
The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
Where does the parade route begin and end?
The boat parade begins near the Ocean City-Longport toll bridge and travels along the bayside to Tennessee Avenue, looping in and out of lagoons along the way.
Where can I watch the parade?
To view the Night In Venice boat parade, grandstands will be set up at street ends along the bay from Battersea Road to 16th Street and also at Tennessee Avenue. These are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Streets include Battersea Road, North Street, First Street, Second Street Marina, Fourth Street, Sixth Street, 11th Street, 13th Street, 15th Street, 16th Street and Tennessee Avenue.
Tickets are also on sale to view Night in Venice from the Bayside Center at 520 Bay Ave., which will be open with a picnic area, snack food for sale and bleacher seating plus entertainment. Tickets are $4 for children ages 12 and younger and $8 for adults. A DJ will play music from 4:30 p.m. until the first boats in the parade arrive. Children’s activities include crafts, games and face-painting. The band will resume after the parade until the fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Tickets are available at oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice.
What does it cost?
The parade is free to watch at all locations except the Bayside Center.
Where can I park?
Free parking and shuttle service will run starting at 4 p.m. Parking will be available at:
• Ocean City Municipal Airport: 25th Street and Bay Avenue
• Soccer field at Tennessee Avenue: Off Shelter Road
• Ocean City Community Center: 1735 Simpson Ave.
Shuttles will drop off spectators at street ends where they can watch the parade and return them to the parking lots afterward. The shuttle also drops off at the Bayside Center. The service is free and will be available until 10 p.m.
Can I watch from the Ninth Street Bridge?
All pedestrians and bicyclists should use the Shared Use Bike Path and stay to the south side shoulder for viewing. No persons will be allowed to bring chairs for seating onto the bridge. People must at all times allow the free movement of those of the bike path and not block the way.
When and where are the fireworks?
Night in Venice will include a fireworks display launched after the parade from a barge in the bay north of the Ninth Street Bridge, roughly off Third Street. The display should be best viewed from street ends or the bayfront between the Ocean City-Longport toll bridge and 16th Street.
How do I participate?
You can register your boat or house online at oceancityvacation.com/niv.html .