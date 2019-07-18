HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – Gilda’s Club South Jersey held its fourth annual Dragon Boat Festival at lake Lenape Park East on Sunday, July 14. More than 800 rowers competed on 37 boats in three categories, corporate, community and student or club teams.
“This is our biggest fundraiser,” Eileen Dillon, Director of Special Events and Marketing said. “Our goal was to raise $100,000 to help pay for the free programming and group support that we provide to cancer patients and their families. We are one of only 50 chapters in the country.”
“This has become an enormous community event and we are so thankful for the 80 volunteers that help make this so successful.”
Lenny Wong brought his team, the New York Titans a great distance to compete. After leading a group stretching session, he gave his team a pep talk. “The race is 200 meters,” he said. “It’s only a minute but it will be the longest minute of your life.”
Jennifer Cressey of Mays Landing rowed for the first time as a member of the “Crash Test Dummies” sponsored by the AtlantiCare Trauma Unit. As the horn blasted to start their first heat their boat immediately took to the lead and cruised to victory. “We are in it to win it,” she said. “This team won two of the first three annual competitions and finished second in the third.”
Her team was indeed “in it to win it” as they again took first place in the corporate division. Other winners included Dragon Quest B in the community division, Norristown in the club division and River Sirens Purple in the women’s club division.
The organization is named for actress/comedienne Gilda Radner. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1986. For two years, she endured surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Her cancer was diagnosed too late for effective treatment. She died on May 20, 1989. Following her death, her husband Gene Wilder, Joanna Bull and many of her friends and family founded Gilda’s Club in her memory.
Gilda’s Club South Jersey’s mission is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community.
In addition to the races the all-day event included a flower ceremony for loved ones touched by cancer, live entertainment, local food and other vendors and craft beer tasting.