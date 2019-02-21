WILDWOOD — The school organization PBSIS organized the 100th day carnival event for Glenwood Avenue Elementary School's students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Students were able to take 100-year-old photos, buy snow cones, play mini gold, get their faces painted and much more. The students used carnival tickets that they earned for positive behavior to partake in carnival events.

