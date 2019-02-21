WILDWOOD — The school organization PBSIS organized the 100th day carnival event for Glenwood Avenue Elementary School's students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Students were able to take 100-year-old photos, buy snow cones, play mini gold, get their faces painted and much more. The students used carnival tickets that they earned for positive behavior to partake in carnival events.
Glenwood Avenue students get 100th day celebration
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
CRDA loses 5-year eminent domain battle with Atlantic City homeowner
-
'These men are a disgrace': South Jersey churches respond to sex abuse list
-
EHT diving coach, teacher's aide arrested on child porn charges
-
Ocean Resort Casino shake-up continues as executives depart
-
Carl Icahn discloses Caesars stake, plans to push for sale
Today's ePaper
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 21