Go Blue for CASA, a casual cocktail party and auction supporting Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road, Linwood.
The event features appetizers, live local music and an auction filled with trips, golf, dining, sporting tickets and entertainment experiences.
Go Blue for CASA is part of a statewide initiative to bring awareness to April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month and the work of CASA volunteers who advocate for children and youth living in foster care and help facilitate safe, permanent homes for these children as quickly as possible.
The Go Blue for CASA event sponsors are Linwood Country Club, Foster Karney Foundation, Avalon Lions, AtlantiCare, Fox Rothschild, Golden Nugget Casino Hotel, Clay's Climate Control, Steve & Cookies By the Bay, Boardwalk Hall, Calvi Electric, DJD Lawyers, Northstar Marine and OceanFirst Foundation
Tickets are $45. For more information, call 609-601-7800 or see AtlanticCapeCASA.org. All funds raised will help children living in foster care in Atlantic and Cape May counties. Find out more about the vital work of CASA volunteers by following CASA at Facebook.com/CASA4Children and Twitter.com/CASA4Children, or see AtlanticCapeCASA.org.