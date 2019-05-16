Galloway Township is very fortunate to have some great opportunities to buy healthy food at great prices. In stores, restaurants, farm stands, farmers markets, direct delivery services, and of course, by growing your own food organically. You can buy or raise a well-rounded variety of veggies, fruits, seafood, meats, cheeses, honey, herbs, baked goods, etc. based on the good earth of our area.
“Buy Fresh-Buy Local” is a message that translates into shopping local for all things as well, but here we are focusing on food availability.
The Go Green Galloway team will be showcasing local merchants at the Galloway Green Market. This weekly series will be held every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., running from June 20 through Aug. 29 at the Village Greene of Smithville parking lot.
In our area, we have farms such as B&B Farms of Galloway for Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) membership; The Absegami High School growers in Galloway; the Hope Farm, Rainbow Farms, Sahl’s Father & Son Farm, The Stockton University Farm, Cycle Farms/Schroers Farm Market, all of Galloway; Coastal Farms of Mays Landing; Jah’s Creation of Egg Harbor Township; Sam Mento Farms of Hammonton; the Butterhof Shady Brook Farm Stand of Egg Harbor City; and Honey and Sweets Farm Market of Port Republic. Many of these fine farmer/vendors will participate in the Galloway Green Market this season.
For a wide variety of baked goods, we have Kisbee’s Kitchen & Luscious & Sweet’s Gourmet Bakery of Galloway, and Hammerbacher Bakery of Egg Harbor City.
Specialty markets include Bellino’s of Smithville, Santori’s Produce Market and Deli and Magnifico’s “Say Cheese,” located at Smithville Shoppes.
A great partner for local, fresh seafood is Maxwell’s Seafood, a generational family business selling fresh fish, shellfish and prepared creations on the edge of the Mullica Estuary in Port Republic.
For a great sit down meal with perhaps a takeout option, please look up and visit Assagio, Athenian Garden, Celina’s Mulberry Market and Grille, Fred & Ethel’s, The Oyster Creek Inn, Romanelli’s Garden Café, Shea’s Café, The Smithville Inn and Tony Beef, all of Galloway Township. Each of these establishments purchase a good portion of their food from local sources.
So, use the “Buy Fresh-Buy Local” mindset to guide your purchases, and don’t forget to come visit the Galloway Green Market each week this summer. For more info, contact the Galloway Township Office of Sustainability at 609-652-3700, ext. 209. Check out the brochure on the Township website at GTNJ.org, pick up a copy at the municipal complex lobby or the Carton Avenue Senior Center. As always, tune into GTV Channel 97 to keep up to date, check in with Facebook at Facebook.com/GallowayGreenMarket and Instagram at Galloway Green Market.