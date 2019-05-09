Go Green Galloway

After performing road cleanups in my hometown of Mays Landing for many years, I decided to investigate the reason for a preponderance of cigarette butts. No matter what street, highway or spit of land where trash is picked up, the amount of cigarette butts far surpasses any other refuse.
Cigarette butts are made from cellulose and acetate, a form of plastic that can take more than a decade to decompose. The waste disintegrates into microplastic, which is easily consumed by wildlife. Also, the filters contain synthetic fibers and hundreds of chemicals involved in the trapping of tobacco smoke.
A cleanup of the bulkhead area on the Great Egg Harbor River in Mays Landing just last week yielded 3036 butts; as well as the plastic tips of cigarillos, which are particularly egregious and also numerous. The fishermen who utilize the bulkhead are not to be blamed, for the most part. I spoke to a fisherman who is a smoker and he assured me that flicking his cigarette butt at the bulkhead is not something he would ever do ! Why, he asked me, would he foul the very area he respected and wanted to keep enjoying for fishing ? He used a trashcan after he extinguished his cigarette. It seems that people driving by are the culprits.
Butts are the most collected item from retail areas, storm drains, loading docks, construction sites, parks and playgrounds.
Why do people still think it’s okay to toss their cigarette butts with impunity? It seems that many folks don’t realize that butts are actually hazardous waste. Between the makeup of the filters and the poisons trapped after smoking, cigarette butts present a real threat to the ground upon which they’re heaped and to the wildlife that has access to that ground.
“Greenbutts”, a San Diego based startup company, has developed a filter made of organic materials that will break down in soil or water. They are comprised of hemp, Tencel cotton fiber and wood pulp, bound together by natural starch. They are hoping that governments will incentivize the use of the product. So far, legislators who back such proposals say that their attempts at banning cigarette filters have had trouble making headway with fellow lawmakers because many receive campaign contributions from the tobacco industry.
Please share this with a smoker, who may not be aware how harmful that the discarded butt can be. We can only benefit from being aware that our actions, as always, have consequences.