OCEAN CITY — Goldcoast Sotheby’s International Realty announced that Peter Madden, the broker manager from Berkshire Hathaway 9th and Simpson office, is resigning his position to take a new opportunity at Goldcoast Sotheby’s International Realty. Madden will be a broker/owner, based out of the Goldcoast Sotheby’s International Realty 34th Street office where he will have a hand in rentals, sales and managing the office.
"We are excited for Pete to join our ownership and leadership team here at Goldcoast Sotheby's International Realty and look forward to a successful future together," said Burton and Emily Wilkins, broker/owners.
Madden, who has been the manager at Berkshire Hathaway since 2009, first at the Battersea Road office and most recently at the new office located at 9th and Simpson, has spent the past 15 years of his real estate career within the walls of Berkshire Hathaway. During his time as manager, sales increased from $40 million to $285 million.
Madden prides himself on his community involvement, serving on City Council since 2014 and serving as its president since 2016. He is currently a member of the Ocean City Board of Realtors’ executive committee and sits on its board of directors as well as on the board of directors for the Chamber of Commerce. Pete serves on the Ocean City Tourism Commission and the planned giving development board at Shore Memorial Medical Center. He was previously a member of the Ocean City School Board from 2009-13 and coached boys crew at Ocean City High School.
Madden and his wife Ashley have four children — Riley, 16; Avery, 14; Brynn, 11; and Carter, 8. The Maddens reside in Ocean City.
Contact Pete Madden at pete@petemadden.com or 609-513-4781.
