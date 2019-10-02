Question: I would like to add some spring-flowering bulbs to my landscape. When is the best time to plant them and what is the best way?
Answer: Spring bulbs are a great way to add years of seasonal color into your landscape. Before you close your garden down for the winter, keep in mind that mid-September and into October is the perfect time to plant your spring-flowering bulbs like tulips, daffodils, fritillaries, allium, crocus, and hyacinth. Early fall is also the time to move any bulbs that were previously planted and either underperformed or you want to change. Planting or moving them now, when the soil cools to around 60 degrees, will give them enough time to establish roots before the ground freezes.
When we think of bulbs, we include all plants that can store food underground: true bulbs (tulips and daffodils), corms (crocus), tubers (anemone), rhizomes (lily-of-the-valley) and tuberous roots (ranunculus). This ability to store food is what makes gardening with bulbs relatively easy.
Especially if this is your first-time planting bulbs, do a soil test or at least check the pH of your soil. A pH test can be done at your local cooperative extension office for a small fee. The optimum pH for bulbs is 6-7. If your soil needs any amendments it is best to do them before planting. It is a lot easier to amend soil before then to have to work around your plantings later.
Select a site that is going to provide at least five to six hours of sunlight daily. Planting in masses and odd numbers are usually preferred. When planting your bulbs, plant them at a depth two to three times the height of the bulb for the most success. That means that larger bulbs like tulips or daffodils should be planted about eight inches deep and eight inches apart. Smaller bulbs like crocus and anemones should be planted about half that depth and three to four inches apart. Measure your planting depth from the bottom of the bulb. Also, be sure to plant them in fluffy, organic, well-drained soil. A heavy wet soil will promote rotting and shorten the life of the bulbs.
When choosing a planting location, plan for the foliage dying back on its own. Foliage gathers energy for the bulb to regain its vigor for the next year’s blooms. Planting bulbs mixed in with perennials that leaf out later and have similarly shaped foliage camouflages the waning bulb. As the bulb foliage yellows and dies back, the new perennial leaves are coming up.
Planting in early fall and making sure your bulbs are in well-prepared soil will set your garden up for a beautiful spring.
For more information on spring-flowering bulbs, you can contact your local extension office. Atlantic County residents can contact the Master Gardener Helpline at 609-625-0056. Cape May County residents can call 609-465-5115, ext.3607.
Atlantic County Master Gardeners will be available to answer gardening questions and take samples for plant identification or diagnoses throughout the county the fall. You can find us at the Hammonton Green Day Festival, September 21. We will also be available at the following Atlantic County Library branches evenings from 5:30-8:00pm: Egg Harbor City 10/1, 11/5; Hammonton 10/2, 11/6; Galloway 10/3, 11/7; Brigantine 10/9, 11/13; Mays Landing 10/16, 11/14; Ventnor 10/16, 11/14; Pleasantville 10/21, 11/18; Somers Point 10/15, 11/19; Egg Harbor Township 10/16, 11/20.
Do you have a gardening related question you would like answered here? Please forward your questions to Belinda Chester, Master Gardener Program Coordinator, Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 6260 Old Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. You can also submit questions at Rutgers-atlantic.org/garden or email them to currents@catamaran.com; please include “garden question” in the subject line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.