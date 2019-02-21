OCEAN CITY — On Jan 29, the Grass Roots Ukulele Group celebrated its first anniversary.
Founded by Bob Gross and sponsored by Chris Leibrandt, the owner of Grass Roots Music in Ocean City, the group has grown to almost 100 members in its first year. Monthly meet ups are held on the first Thursday of every month in the Art Center in the Community Center, 17th and Simpson Street.
While our primary goal is to have fun playing music and singing with other ukulele lovers, the group is excited and enthused about sharing our music with the community. Over the past few months a ukulele orchestra has been formed and guidelines are being prepared so our performances are of reasonable quality, encourage audience participation and leave our audiences with smiles on their faces. In 2018 we performed four times and hopefully that number will increase in 2019.
Recently Reid Alburger accepted the position of Grass Roots music director. Reid majored in classical guitar at George Mason University and teaches guitar and ukulele in Ocean City and vicinity. With Reid leading, our group will improve as individuals and as an orchestra.
In addition, Lee Bergen has accepted the position of performance coordinator. Lee will be the principal contact with outside organizations and schedule performances and rehearsals.
It’s important to note that while we believe in playing for outside groups, there is no obligation for members to do so. It is purely voluntary. Rehearsals and performances will be separate and distinct from our monthly meet ups.
We’re proud of the progress we made in 2018 and excited about the potential prospects we envision for 2019. We’re also very grateful for the encouragement and support we’ve received from our sponsor, and our friends and families. We want to remind everyone that “when you’re smiling the whole world smiles with you.”
If your organization or group would like to arrange a Grass Roots Orchestra appearance in 2019, contact Bergen.