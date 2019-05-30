SOMERS POINT — Great Bay Gallery is opening its 2019 season with an exhibit of the work of Stacia Friedman, Philadelphia artist and writer.
The exhibit "From Water and Light" opens on June 4 and will be shown until June 29. A Meet the Artist reception will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7.
A Philadelphia native, Friedman graduated from Temple University with a degree in fine arts and worked as a fashion designer in New York before pursuing graduate studies in writing at UCLA. For more than 35 years, Friedman has been an award-winning freelance writer; her travel and lifestyle articles appear in regional and national publications.
Since 2016, Friedman rediscovered her passion for painting, focusing on the medium of watercolors. She has studied with such master artists as Howard Watson at the Woodmere Museum in Chestnut Hill and with Bernard Collins and Amy Miller at Fleisher Art Memorial in Philadelphia. Her most recent exhibition was a solo show at Ludington Library in Bryn Mawr in December 2018.
The artist was initially influenced by the impressionists found in the Barnes Foundation collection, particularly the work of Modigliani, Monet and Van Gogh; she later expanded her artistic inspirations to include more challenging painters, such as Egon Schiele and Chaim Soutine.
Friedman explains the artistic elements that carry her from realism to abstraction: "I am drawn to the subjects of water and reflective surfaces, which allow me to explore the transition from realism to abstraction, from finite to infinite space, the contrast between movement and stillness, uncertainty and calmness. The paintings in this exhibit are inspired by the Jersey Shore, travels abroad and the joy and clarity that those memories bring to me and hopefully to those viewing my work."
Great Bay Gallery will be the first gallery in the South Jersey Shore Area to present Friedman's work. All art work is available for viewing and purchase. Great Bay Gallery hours starting in June are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, or any time the Open Flag is out at the gallery, 829 Bay Ave.