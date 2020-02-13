TUCKAHOE - The First Annual “Designer Bag Bingo” will be held at the Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Hall, Route 50, Tuckahoe, NJ 08250. Saturday, March 7, 2020. Doors open at 6:00 pm and Games start at 7:00 pm.
There will be 10 games with bags from Michael Kors, Coach, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Vera Bradley and More!
In addition there will be a 50/50 and a massive Chinese Auction with more opportunities to win big!! Plus Door Prizes between games to win from your entry ticket. You won’t want to miss the fun and excitement!!
Tickets are $35.00 in advance or $40.00 at the door. Advance tickets will be available through February 29, 2020 only! To reserve a table of 6 or more Tickets must be purchased as a group.
There will be beverages and desserts available. Please feel free to bring your favorites with you.
The Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association is hosting the event as one of several annual fund-raising events to help raise money for their Scholarship Funds. This very small but active group has awarded over $220,000 in scholarships to local students since 1998. Among the scholarships are: the James & Martha Owens Scholarship, the $1,000 Alex and Virginia May Scholarship, the GTAMA Scholarships which go to students who are already enrolled in college, and four other scholarship funds.
This hard-working organization has a 501C(3) non-profit status, so all donations are tax deductible.
For Ticket Sales or More Information, contact Chris at (609) 412-9462, or e-mail us at TuckahoeMerchants@gmail.com
