Now, almost more than ever, it is important for Galloway Township, as well as all communities, to have a comprehensive Community Forestry Management Plan.
Everyone can clearly see the effects on our trees of the Pine Bark Beetle, the derecho, Hurricanes Irene and Sandy, salt water intrusion into fresh water areas and extremes of weather. Invasive and aggressive non-native trees, vines and bushes conspire to take over areas of trees from commercial and full ecosystem productivity.
Go Green Galloway, under the direction of the Galloway Office of Sustainability, has received a grant to help implement parts of a comprehensive community forest management plan. This plan will be assisted by a local certified arborist.
A healthy and sustainable inventory of suitable trees for a variety of applications throughout the township is the best, least expensive and healthiest way to sequester excess atmospheric carbon from the air and into the soil and woody biomass.
This work is extensive, so Go Green Galloway is asking for volunteers who would like to be trained in tree and bush identification and then be able to go out to measure, tag and tabulate trees at various assigned locations.
As described in such a plan, there will be: A tree inventory of high risk trees, for public safety; a tree inventory that includes the location of existing street trees over 20 inches high diameter at breast height; a tree inventory of trees that require maintenance; identification of open planting site opportunities; identification of heritage, historic and other significant trees; and a young tree inventory.
Further, here are examples of categories to be explored and actions taken in the following basic areas in the next year or so:
Municipal parks will be the initial focus of this effort. There are possibilities of expanding this procedure to many other areas and specific tree applications. With success in the initial phase, the experience and availability of trained volunteers will make more future tree inventories and assessments possible.
All residents can help in this very important endeavor. Make sure to get a permit if you are planning to remove trees. Take advantage of education about the value of native plants and the continuing scourge of invasive plants as well as the problems of non-native trees, shrubs and plants. Reach out to Go Green Galloway, the Galloway Environmental Commission and Planning Board, Galloway Public Works Department and the South Jersey Chapter of the New Jersey Native Plant Society.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.