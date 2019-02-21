Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proved guilty.
John E. Thomas, 62, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with burglary, theft of moveable property, criminal mischief.
Colby G. Watson, 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
David M. Allmond Jr., 18, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hisham A. Sarhan, 20, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James B. Smith III, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with possession of CDS, distribution of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sean G. Warren, 18, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marguerite Dougherty, 63, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with DWI.
David T. Skeele, 24, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with false imprisonment, harassment, contempt of court order.
Cheryl R. Adams, 48, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with DWI.
Emilio Marquez, 34, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with DWI.