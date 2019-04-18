Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Erik R. Rodriguez, 29, of Paterson, was arrested April 6 and charged with Possession of CDS.
Kenneth J. Brown Jr., 53, of Somers Point, was arrested April 5 and charged with DWI.
Rodney K. Daniels, 39, of Clayton, DE, was arrested April 4 and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Jenssy Santana, 26, of Reading, PA, was arrested April 4 and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Louis M. Panico Jr., 47, of Linwood, was arrested April 4 and charged with Possession of CDS, Manufacturing and Distributing CDS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Rachid M. Maiga, 28, of Union City, was arrested April 3 and charged with Possession of CDS.
Alison Johnson, 46, of Mays Landing, was arrested April 3 and charged with Hindering Apprehension.
Stephen J. Lesniewski Jr., 37, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested April 2 and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession/Distribution of a Hypodermic Needle.
Kyle J. Rosenberg, 35, of Mays Landing, was arrested April 2 and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Chris A. Garbacki, 65, of Manahawkin, was arrested April 1 and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Aaron D. Kizer-Goff, 35, of Galloway, was arrested March 31 and charged with Burglary and Theft from a Motor Vehicle.