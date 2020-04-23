As a non-profit agency, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties relies on the generosity of individual, business and corporate sponsors and donors for support. Due to the pandemic affecting our community, JFS expects the needs to increase similarly to those following Superstorm Sandy. With dozens of programs and services including Older Adults programming, Counseling, Atlantic Homeless Alliance, Food Pantry, Mental Health and more, contributions continue to enable JFS to be a go-to agency in our region.
Hafetz and Associates, an insurance agency that specializes in employee benefits, Medicare and individual coverage, recently through an employee collection, contributed $10,000 to the JFS COVID-19 Relief Fund. Their support assures Village by the Shore services including Kosher Meals on Wheels, essential transportation to doctor’s appointments, virtual socialization and grocery delivery to the 200 seniors who rely on JFS.
“Charitable giving and volunteerism is an integral part of our company’s culture and this initiative shows the generosity and kindness of our team,” owner Scott Hafetz explains. “From volunteering on event committees to delivering meals to seniors, Hafetz and Associates employees have been involved with JFS for years. By joining together, this donation positively impacts JFS and its work in our community.”
If your business wants to conduct an employee collection for JFS, please contact Beth Joseph at 609-822-7409.
