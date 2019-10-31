103119_ham_bowties 1

Left to right: Arianna Sanchez, Ksenia Johnson, Mikeyah Watson, Alana White, Gage Pitts and Eric White Jr.

Barbarito and Beyers Preschools children at the Mays Landing location had the unique experience of trying on "BOW TIES" like the 7 foot tall "Mr. Bow" scare crow! Relating to Mr. Bow may allow the children to feel comfortable wearing a bowtie in their social experiences both in High School and adulthood. He is visiting the preschool during the Halloween and fall festivities.

