Alexandra Mitchell, 5, of Pleasantville, gets into the Halloween spirit for the Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville's "Black Cat storytime" on Saturday, October 26. The branch holds the free “Storytime University” program every Saturday morning in through December 28 at 10:30 am for ages 3-6. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning. Children and their caregivers will enjoy stories, songs, rhymes and movement while building language and literacy skills.

Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville is located at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and may be reached by calling 609-641-1778.

