HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — On Dec. 26 a serious motor vehicle accident occurred at Weymouth Road and the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. An injured motorist who was trapped in his car was rescued thanks to the fast responses of four witnesses. Those four, Ryan Mazzei, Jacob Sauerwald, Dawson Lerner and Sally Soloman were honored by the Hamilton Township Committee at its Monday, Feb. 3 meeting.
The collision involved a large dump truck filled with gravel that overturned on top of a small sedan. The occupant of the sedan was trapped inside, while the gravel from the overturned dump truck was spilling out on top of the vehicle and quickly burying it. Before police and rescue personnel arrived on the scene, several people who witnessed the accident stopped to aid the trapped driver of the sedan. Mazzei took measures to extinguish a fire under the dump truck, Sauerwald and Lerner began digging the gravel off the vehicle to free the driver, and Solomon attended to the injured driver’s condition.
“Ryan Mazzei, Jacob Sauerwald, Dawson Lerner and Sally Solomon demonstrated great bravery and quick thinking during the rescue of an injured motorist who was trapped in his car following a serious motor vehicle accident,” Mayor Art Schenker said. “All four of these good Samaritans continued to render aid until emergency personnel arrived and remained on the scene after and continued to help with the rescue efforts.”
The four honorees were each presented with a framed certificate that proclaimed “The Hamilton Township Committee hereby recognizes with respect and gratitude these good Samaritans for their bravery and courage. We are truly grateful to them for their assistance, and there is no doubt that without their quick actions, the driver of the vehicle may not have survived. Their heroic efforts are an inspiration and serve as a model of bravery for all the citizens of Hamilton Township.”
