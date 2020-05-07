HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – The Hamilton Township Committee conducted a virtual meeting via You Tube on Monday, May 4 where it unanimously voted to pass its $28 million budget that was originally introduced on April 6. The budget calls for no increase in the local purpose tax.
While more than 30 people logged in to view the meeting, township resident and former Committeemen and Mayor Bruce Strigh was the lone person to ask questions on the budget. Strigh is also a declared candidate to run for township committee as an independent running under the banner of the Hamilton Township United Democratic Club.
Strigh expressed concern that due to present circumstances many residents who became unemployed will be unable to pay their property taxes. “What would happen if we run out of money,” Strigh asked.
“We have taken numerous steps,” Township Administrator Arch Liston said. “We are not replacing employees who have left, anticipate potential retirements, instituted a hiring freeze and there is a potential for layoffs.”
“We have been looking at revenue projections but only through April at this point. We should not run deficits if we manage the budget all year. If we do not receive our anticipated revenue, we may have to seek an emergency appropriation.”
The township anticipates receiving $2,887,740 in state aid which is in question due to the present circumstances.
“I’m glad you are anticipating a problem,” Strigh said. “You have to hope for the best but prepare for the worst.”
Liston said that he expects the state to waive the 2% budget cap on municipalities next year due to the situation. “We also will not have the surplus going into next year that we had this year,” he said.
“I expect businesses to seek property reassessments,” Mayor Art Schenker said. “We will continue to evaluate the situation daily.”
The proposed budget amounts to $28,085,259 with $18,170,806 to be raised through the local purpose tax. The average home that is assessed at $162,463 will pay $1,432 in local tax. “The components of that figure include $859 for public safety, $265 for public works, $129 for solid waste collection and $179 for general government, or administrative, services,” Liston pointed out at the previous meeting.
The township’s part of the overall tax bill amounts to 27.3% while the county’s piece is 18.3%. The school districts part comprises 54.4% of the overall tax rate.
The governing body also announced that The Cove beach will open on May 8, but swimming will not yet be permitted.
