HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey held a Girl Scout Expo at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing on Saturday, Feb. 23. The event was a fun-filled day of prizes, giveaways, music and activities as area youngsters discovered the four pillars of Girl Scouts: STEM, Outdoors/Camping, Travel Opportunities, and Life Skills.
Girl Scouts prepare every GIRL (go-getter, innovator, risk-taker and leader) to practice a lifetime of leadership by providing access to countless girl-led experiences, skill-building opportunities and life-changing connections.
“The Girl Scout expo was very well attended,” Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey Volunteer Support Specialist Madeline Neumann said. “I was very pleased to see so many girls come out and join our Girl Scout family. Many people don’t realize we recruit all year long and that troops are always forming.”