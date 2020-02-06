HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Hamilton Township Superintendent of Schools Frank Vogel announced the teachers and educational services professionals of the year at the Tuesday, Jan. 28, school board meeting.
The teachers are Jeff Gildiner from the William Davies Middle School, Amanda Fortune from the George Hess Education Complex and Stephanie Andrus of the Joseph Shaner Elementary School.
Those receiving honors as educational service professionals were Tara Thies from the Hess Education Complex and Nick Gabriel from the Joseph Shaner School.
Gildiner grew up in Margate and now lives in Mays Landing with his wife, Dorothy, and stepdaughter Kimberly along with their dogs Peeta and JJ, bearded dragon Jasper and chameleon Draco. Gildiner has taught in the district for 19 years, the last ten at his current school where he teaches mathematics. His favorite lessons to teach are percents, decimals and fractions.
He is a graduate of Atlantic City High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University in Rutherford, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business management. He received his master's degree from Nova Southeastern in teaching and learning with a specialty in reading.
He found out about the award when Superintendent Frank Vogel tracked him down, took him into the cafetorium and announced it to the entire sixth-grade lunchroom with the other school administrators watching and taking pictures.
“My favorite thing about this school is the enthusiasm that the students show when they are excited about seeing their friends and learning new things,” he said. “They enjoy all of the after-school programs and are always interested in their activities.
“I have learned that all of my students need to be treated as the individuals that they are. They all have their individual needs and no two can be dealt with the same, they all must feel special,” he said.
Gildiner credits his wife for being his biggest mentor. “She is always positive and keeps me focused.
“I love when a student is not understanding and suddenly you see them light-up because they 'get it.' I teach my students to respect each other, the things around them and themselves. I teach them math but especially about life,” he said.
Principal Darren Palmer is a big supporter. “Jeff Gildiner is a senior school teacher here in the district for nineteen years,” Palmer said. “Jeff has experience working with learners on multiple grade levels, and in all three of the district's schools. Before coming to Mays Landing, he worked in Pleasantville at the preschool level. He is a flexible and active member of the Hamilton Township Public Schools faculty. He has served the teacher's union in various capacities, as a district representative, a school level representative and a contract grievance chairperson. Additionally, Jeff contributes to a number of committees which lend teacher representation to best hiring practices, culture and climate and professional development.”
“Because of Jeff's experience, and tenure in the district, he is known as a leading voice in matters associated with staff relations with parents and administrators. He is influential in the transitions that are an inherent part of administrative successions and new staff hires. Jeff is always there for the students. He is regularly in attendance at many of the student-centered events that we have throughout the year.”
Amanda Fortune grew up and currently resides in Margate with husband Wadson and children Maddy, 9 and Kaden, 5. She is a graduate of Atlantic City High School and received her Bachelors degree in English with a concentration in journalism from the University of Delaware.
“After graduation I moved to New York City and began working as an assistant entertainment manager,” she said. After two and a half years I felt something was missing. I wanted to contribute to the world, I wanted to make a difference. I thought about when in my life I felt the most passionate. I thought about my years as a camp counselor at the JCC in Margate. I thought about my years there, working with children and staff members, helping children learn to swim, learn to tie their shoes, learn to work as a team. I knew I needed a change. I needed to pursue what I truly was passionate about. Within a year and a few months I obtained my Masters degree in Early Childhood Education and Special Education from Touro College in Manhattan. Upon graduation I was hired to be a founding teacher at Manhattan Charter School. We opened our doors in August of 2005. I helped to write the school's curriculum, created classrooms, developed action steps and helped hire staff. I spent the next 6 years as a teacher in kindergarten, first grade and second grade. We moved back to South Jersey after my daughter was born. We moved to Mays Landing, that is where my parents were living, and a few months later I was hired at the Hess School.
She started at the school in November 2011 as a fifth grade basic skills ELA teacher. The next few years she was a fifth grade ELA homeroom teacher. In 2015 she became a special education teacher. She has worked as a special education teacher since, in both the LRC and ICS settings in fourth and fifth grades and appreciates her work environment.
“I love working with the most amazing colleagues,” she said. “The staff at the Hess School is unlike any staff you have ever met. Everyone is such a hard worker and goes above and beyond in everything they do. It is a passionate group of people that have a direct hand in shaping the future. The children always make each day an exciting adventure and full of fun.”
Her favorite lessons to teach are doing read alouds with the children. “They love hearing stories and get very involved in the books,” she said. “I love their reactions when I stop in the middle of an exciting scene and tell them we will have to read what happens tomorrow. The faces are always priceless. I also love teaching our historical fiction unit in language arts. The students really enjoy reading about different time periods and I like showing the students different visuals about what life was like at that time. The students get totally invested in learning and reading about the time period. They ask questions and want to know about what life was like. Allowing them to see how children lived at different times in our history is always an eye-opening experience for our students.”
Fortune is happy that she decided to become an educator. “The best thing about being a teacher is having the opportunity to have such a great effect on students' lives and growth,” she said. “When I think about being in school, I always remember all the fun and exciting things we did. I know there must have been challenging moments, but I don't remember them. I only ever remember the good times, the exciting experiences and lessons I learned. That is what I want my students to remember. When they grow up, I want them to think about the fun things they did, the experiences they had, and the laughter. I want those memories to be the most vivid. I try to have fun every day in class and make the students smile and laugh as much as possible. They may say I sing a lot too. It is important that school is not only a place to learn, but that the students feel confident and comfortable to be who they are. I want them to always know that each day is an opportunity to have a new experience or try again, especially if yesterday was a little tough.”
Tara Thies resides in Egg Harbor Township with her husband and three children. She has taught at the Hess Education Complex for twenty years. She currently teaches second grade basic skills in language arts.
She has earned a Bachelor’s degree from Kean University and a Master’s degree in Education from Marygrove College. She also has a Special Education certificate from Jersey City University.
“The best thing about being a teacher is knowing that I have 180 days each year to make a positive and profound impact on children,” she said. “It is, in my opinion, one of the most important and rewarding jobs that exist.
“I was very pleased to see Tara Thies and Amanda Fortune recognized in their respective categories,” Hess Education Complex Melanie Lamanteer said. “They are both very caring individuals who always work to make sure they are doing what is best for the students both academically and socially/emotionally. Both are involved in many additional activities and committees within the school and district for the purpose of creating the best learning environment possible for the students of Hamilton Township.”
Nick Gabriel is the reading coach/specialist in the Shaner School. He grew up and still lives in Ocean City with his wife Katie and six-year-old son Nathan. He has served in the district for nine years, the last three at his current school.
He is a graduate of Rowan University with degrees are in Elementary and Special Education English, and he also earned a graduate degree in Reading Instruction with Curricular Management from Louisiana State University Shreveport.
Gabriel said that he was surprised about the honor by his building administrators and the superintendent. “It was an unexpected reveal in the hallway as I was passing them,” he said.
“As the school’s reading specialist, I feel lucky to be able to help teachers find methods that suit both the teacher and his or her students thrive in the worlds of teaching and learning, as they both operate concurrently for children and adults,” he said.
“The thing I enjoy most is being able to help teachers and their students find the joy in and through reading and writing practices. I like to think I help create a literacy community just as rich in pleasure as effectiveness. I feel honored to have this sort of position.”
He feels fortunate to be able to visit every classroom in the school. “I get to see and feel the spirited hard work and dedication flourishing within the walls of each teacher's classroom,” he said. “There are so many great things happening in each corner of the school.”
Gabriel credits his schoolteachers at Ocean City Primary School, and Mister Rogers, as being his mentors. “They exemplify the expression, "The world needs a sense of worth, and it will achieve it only by its people feeling that they are worthwhile."
“Mr. Gabriel, our reading specialist and literacy coach is one of the hardest working people I know,” Principal Daniel Cartwright said. “He pours into our students and staff, helping them strive toward being at the cutting edge of instruction. Mr. Gabriel is one of our staff researchers, always looking at current research and applying it to the work he does with our students and staff. He gives much of his time beyond the school day attending training and providing parent and staff learning experiences throughout the school year. His colleagues are honored to have him represent them as the school ESP of the Year.”
Stephanie Andrus grew up in Pennsville and now resides in Mays Landing with her children Wesley, Riley and Kelsey. She has taught in the Shaner School for 13 years and currently teaches a kindergarten class. She has taught for 21 years, including in two private schools when her children were young. She was also a long-term sub in third grade in two school districts after graduating from college.
Andrus is a graduate of Pennsville High School and Glassboro State College where she earned a degree in elementary education with a coordinate minor in psychology.
“There are many wonderful things about being a teacher,” she said. “Undoubtedly, I love the growth that I get to witness as children master new skills throughout the school year but, most importantly, I love the bond that is created amongst my class as the year progresses.”
“I also love my fellow staff members. Shaner is a wonderful place to teach. Everyone collaborates and shares ideas and are very supportive.
Her favorite lesson to teach is “Fundations”. “I was trained in the Wilson Reading System in 2001 to tutor dyslexic children after school when I taught at a private school in Northfield,” she said. “The other pre-k teacher and I decided that we could incorporate the sound card drill into our circle time. It is something that I took with me when I started teaching kindergarten and first grade at a different private school and when I started here at Shaner. My first year at Shaner several teachers were piloting the Fundations program, which is part of Wilson. I was super excited when we began to officially use the program the following year.”
She learned about her recognition when confronted by Superintendent Vogel in the hallway. “I had stopped to discuss something with my paraprofessional when Mr. Vogel asked if he could speak with me,” she said. “It was quite a surprise. What was even better, though, was when Mr. Gabriel came out of a classroom while we were chatting and was informed of his honor.”
Andrus contends that her students have taught her to enjoy each day. “It's easy to get caught up in the paperwork and the deadlines but then the kids come in and they just want to be with their friends and me and they get really excited about the little things,” she said.
She has no doubts as to who she considers her mentor. “If she was alive, I would say my mom,” Andrus said. “My mom felt that I was great with kids and she encouraged me to be a teacher. My mom taught me to think positively and to believe in myself. This is something that I talk to my own students about every new school year. Every year I read the book “The Little Engine That Could” and explain the story of how my mom taught me to say "I think I can" instead of "I can't." This is what I want my students to do. Whenever someone says that they can't do something or that something is too hard, I refer them back to "The Little Engine That Could." Each year it's like a tribute to my mom because she believed in me and taught me to believe in myself and my abilities. And this is what I want my students to learn.”
Cartwright felt that she deserved the honor. “Ms. Andrus has been a hard-working teacher committed to implementing the district curriculum in reading, writing, and mathematics in a manner that leads to tremendous results from her students year after year,” he said. “When considering highly effective instruction, Ms. Andrus is among the leaders in applying pedagogy to the curriculum. Her expertise in phonics has proven valuable through the years as she has provided training to her colleagues in this critical part of early literacy. Ms. Andrus is an active part of the life of the Shaner School, volunteering much of her time beyond the school day throughout the year for the benefit of our students and families. The Shaner staff is proud to have Ms. Andrus represent them as the Shaner Teacher of the Year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.