HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — At its last meeting on May 18 the Hamilton Township Committee voted to open The Cove beach on June 20. The governing body affirmed that decision at its meeting on Monday, June 1 by hiring staff to run the operations at the site.
Those hired include managers, lifeguards and beach badge checkers. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic two Class One Special Enforcement Officers were also hired to ensure that beachgoers and swimmers adhere to state requirements imposed during the pandemic.
Township Administrator Arch Liston reported that despite additional costs that are necessary due to adhering to the state regulations, there will be no impact on the existing township budget. “We will be able to incur the additional costs by using funds from the recreation trust account,” Liston said.
Deputy Mayor Charles Cain had suggested that funding might be available from that source at the previous meeting.
Liston added that new picnic tables have been ordered at a cost of $16,000, to be funded in the capital budget. “Due to the regulations will they be able to be used,” Cain asked. “Yes, but limited for couples and families,” Liston said.
“Is there any chance that we can recoup some of these costs from the state due to the regulations?” Committeeman Carl Pitale asked.
“We can try but it will be difficult as it is for recreation and not deemed essential,” Liston said.
Committeeman John Kurtz was happy to see The Cove scheduled to open. “People have been stuck inside so long,” he said. “We’ve done all we can do. Now we just need to go ahead and play it by ear as the regulations change.”
Liston added that badges will only be sold at the beach instead of at various sites as in previous years.
Liston also reported that Township Hall will reopen on Monday, June 8 if the governor’s prevention against openings expires. “We will make any precautions necessary to make sure the public and our employees are protected,” he said.
Liston added that the municipal court is not likely to resume courtroom activities until late July and will continue to do video conferencing until then.
