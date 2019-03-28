Join Body in Balance and the Parkinson's Life Foundation for a seminar devoted to what a Parkinson’s patient needs to know after diagnosis.
The evening designed for medical doctors and physicians assistants includes a discussion with Dr. Allison Willis, MD and a neurology-movement disorder specialist; an open house at Body in Balance; and light food and beverages will be served.
The event takes place 7 p.m. April 2 at Body in Balance and Parkinson's Life Foundation, 314 Central Ave, Linwood. The event is free to attend, however registration is suggested please contact Body In Balance to reserve a seat at 609-365-8499, ext. 1.