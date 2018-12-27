HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Hess Education Complex hosted its first classroom door decorating contest this holiday season.

“We wanted to do something fun and festive,” Vice Principal Cara Bluth said. “The entire staff had the opportunity to vote for their favorite doors.”

The winning classrooms will each receive an ice cream social after the winter break.

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

