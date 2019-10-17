MARGATE– Members of Beth El Synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, Shirat Hayam, Temple Beth Shalom as well as other community members, collectively donated more than 200 bags of food for the Jewish Family Service Pantry during the High Holiday collection. With the pantry serving hundreds of individuals and families each month, every bag of groceries is extremely important.
“This collection is one of the largest programs of the year for our agency. With generous donations from our community, we were able to collect nutritious food and that is remarkable,” said Vanessa Smith, JFS Volunteer Services Supervisor. “No child or family should have to go without a meal and these donations will help supplement the JFS food pantry,” she added.
With a local business, Just 4 Wheels, donating a rental truck, JFS was able to pick-up the groceries from the High Holiday food drive. Those donations comprised of top JFS necessities including: pasta, sauce, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, vegetables, cereal and more.
“Our pantry is a well-known and a vital resource for individuals and families in need. The generosity of our community members allows us to serve thousands each year,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “As a community partner, we want to ensure that we have the goods our clients need when they visit JFS and that’s why collections like the High Holiday Food Drive are so vital,” she shared.
As we embark on the upcoming months, JFS receives an increase in requests for Thanksgiving and holiday meals. Throughout the fall, JFS will collect monetary donations as well as bags of essential holiday food items to provide meals to local families. A $36 donation to JFS will allow the agency to purchase a turkey and trimmings for a family’s holiday dinner. Bags can also be donated with non-perishable items such as: macaroni & cheese, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, string beans, corn and yams.
Turkey Drive donations can be mailed to: JFS, 607 North Jerome Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402 or made securely online at: www.jfsatlantic.org. Non-perishable food donations can be delivered to JFS. Should you have questions regarding the JFS Food Pantry or how you can assist, contact Vanessa Smith at 609.822.1108, ext. 249 or vsmith@jfsatlantic.org.
