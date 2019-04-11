Shawn Littleton, a high school junior from Mays Landing who attends Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Pennsylvania, is leading a dinner and informational session in Mays Landing on April 24 to share the growth and education he has experienced at the school.
“I enrolled at MHS because I wanted new opportunities and a good education,” Shawn said. “I have supportive teachers who really want me to learn and grow. I’ve also been involved in lots of activities, and I’m gaining new skills.”
The event will take place 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Mays Landing Fire Department, 6081 Reliance Ave.
Shawn will share his experience gaining leadership skills and getting involved in the community. He will also answer questions from local families who are considering how Milton Hershey School’s top-notch education and structured home life could create a brighter future for their children.
“I’ve learned I have a passion for helping others, and I have developed supportive relationships with my peers and the adults on campus,” Shawn said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to develop my leadership skills and volunteer as a student leader across campus.”
The school offers small class sizes, hands-on learning, access to the latest technology, college and career preparation, and the opportunity to accrue scholarships toward continuing education. The school also provides a positive, nurturing home life year-round, as well as comprehensive health and wellness care, allowing students to focus on themselves and their futures.
Milton Hershey School is a cost-free, private, coeducational school for children from pre-kindergarten 12th grade.
For more information about the event, call 1-800-322-3248 or register online at mhskids.org.