Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce, courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society. She shares information and early photos online and in print.
Here is a class photo of one of the first classes at the newly built Oceanville School in 1927. These kids are probably in the seventh grade or so; there are names on the back but the writing is hard to read. I can just make out a Walker, a Hewitt, a few Leeds and a bunch of Millers.
We hope to see you all on Saturday, May 4 for the museum's sixth anniversary and car show, at the museum starting at 10 am. Rain date is the next day, May 5.