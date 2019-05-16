Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce, courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society. She shares information and early photos online and in print.
It may seem odd to us today for anyone to have multiple professions, but this was quite common in pre-industrial economies. For example, nearly all Galloway residents of the time grew some of their own food, but didn't call themselves "farmers." That was certainly the case with life-long Leeds Point resident Lewis Walker Scull, 1819 - 1898. In his lifetime, he was a farmer, grocer, house painter, teacher, postmaster and served five years in the Navy.
