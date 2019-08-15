This is an aerial view of the iconic Jimmie's Florist, circa 1950. James Louis Guercioni started this business after his service in the Navy during WWII. Jimmie's father, Antonio, came to this county in 1909 from his birthplace in Italy, alone, at the age of 13, unable to speak English. And yet in 40 years his son had established an area business that has stood the test of time. And it's still in the family! Today Jimmie's son, James Louis Jr. owns and operates the shop.
The Galloway Township Historical Museum is open every Saturday from 10 to 2. We are located in the home that stands in front of the municipal building, facing Jimmie Leeds Road.