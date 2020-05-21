052120_gal_historyHighland Butchery owner Bob Little 1976

 PROVIDED

Long before there was a supermarket at the corner of Jimmie Leeds Road and Pitney Road, there was a strip mall that contained, in 1976, the Highland Butchery and Grocery Store. Bob Little was the owner/operator.

