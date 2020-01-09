Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Thomas Weber purchased this house and land from the estate of Lardner Clark in 1886. The house was clearly added on to, my guess is that the left half is older. I haven't found any info on whether the expansion was done before or after the sale. Lardner (1815-1886), was a descendant of the Clarks of Clark's Landing fame.He was a Port Republic farmer with extensive land holdings. Thomas arrived in the U.S. from Germany in 1853 at the age of 3. Like most Germans in this area, he established a fruit farm on the lot he had purchased. This photo of the then-abandoned house was taken by Lew Flentz in 1951. You can check out all of Lew's surviving photos at the museum, located on Jim Leeds Road at the municipal complex, all Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the third Wednesday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m.
