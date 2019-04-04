Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce, courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society. She shares information and early photos online and in print.
Situated on the DeFranco horse ranch, this barn did not house horses. Instead, wedding gowns were made here. The Tammy Brook wedding dress manufacturer operated out of this building in the 1960's. Tony and Emily DeFranco built the ranch on Jimmie Leeds Road, where they also bred German Shepherds.
