Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce, courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society. She shares information and early photos online and in print.
Paper money was not very common in Galloway before the Revolution, but this is what it looked like. This is the back of a twelve shilling currency bill printed, with permission of King George III, on March 25, 1776 in Burlington New Jersey. The printer is Issac Collins, who apprenticed in Ben Franklin's print shop in Philadelphia. The front of the bill is printed in red and black ink and every bill was hand numbered and signed by three of the twelve men authorized by the Colony of New Jersey to do so. The paper the money was printed on is infused with mica flakes. The sage leaf pattern and intricate borders were used to hinder copying. All the colonies printed their own money and the bills were supposed to be backed by gold and silver in the colony treasury.