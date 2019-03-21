Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Charles "Carl" Schenkel came to America during a huge wave of emigration from his native Prussia in Germany. These Germans were escaping the discontent at home and looking for a happier life in America. Charles and his wife Emma purchased their ten acres on Odessa Avenue in 1888 for $280. Who says money can't buy happiness? The original farmhouse shown in this photo can now be seen, with very little alteration, in Historic Smithville, where it houses the shop "Out of Ireland."