These are the remains of the Smithville Airport after it closed down in 1980. Shown is the main hangar and fuel pumps. The facility was opened by Fred and Ethel Noyes in 1969, and visitors to the village would fly in to dine and shop. The airport offered flying lessons, had a Cessna dealer onsite and received well-known performers for the Smithville Theater.
