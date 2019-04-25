Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce, courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society. She shares information and early photos online and in print.
These beautiful sisters are the children of Horace and Geneva Leeds of Leeds Point. Left to right are Geneva Eleanor (born 1918), Clara Mina (born 1920), and Alma Jean (born 1924). The girls were later joined by another sister, Shirley Elaine. All the girls went by their middle names.
Please stop by the Galloway Township Historical Museum any Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We're in the building in front of the municipal complex.