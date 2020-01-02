Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Doesn't this look like fun? Here is Sherwood Conover on his homemade air sled at Lily Lake in 1966. Sherwood was an electrician by trade but he had many skills, he even built his own house. Sherwood was a longtime volunteer with the Oceanville Fire Company and lived his whole life in Oceanville. With his recent passing this area will miss a caring and just plain fun citizen.
All are welcome to our museum every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m.
