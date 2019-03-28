Ocean City Life Saving Station 30 will be the program subject for the Tuesday, April 9, monthly membership meeting of the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township at the Upper Cape Branch Library.
The Ocean City Life Saving Station was recently finished after nearly a decade of restoration, collection of artifacts, and historical research. The Life Saving Service was the precursor to the present U.S. Coast Guard. John Loeper, the man with the passion for preserving the station, will talk about the restoration and the station’s history.
RSVPs for the April 9 program can be registered at UpperTwpHistory.Eventbrite.com. A count is needed for refreshment planning and registration is appreciated. However, walk-ins are always welcome.
Historical Preservation Society monthly membership programs are held at the Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg.
There will be social time and refreshments at 7 p.m. followed by short business meeting; the program will be at 7:30 p.m.
The Life Saving Station 30’s Facebook page is facebook.com/U.S.LifeSavingStation30
Historical Society Background / Activities
The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township (HPSUT) operates and manages three historic sites that are open to the public: the Gandy House and Farmstead, ca. 1815; the Tuckahoe Train Station, 1894; and the Friendship School in Palermo, ca. 1830.
The HPSUT is currently working with the Township of Upper on a special grant application to establish an Upper Twp. History Museum in the former Twp. Hall in Tuckahoe.
HPSUT upcoming events for 2019, as part of educational / community outreach each year, include:
Friendship School open house for Upper Twp. kindergarten students – date TBD;
Strawberry Festival at the Gandy Farmstead, May 25th;
Heritage Transportation Festival at the Tuckahoe Train station, Saturday, June 15th;
AppleFest at the Gandy Farmstead, Saturday, Oct. 12th.