Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week, we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
In the early 1900s, log cabin-style restaurants and tourist cabins were popular in Egg Harbor Township. One of these was the Wagon Wheel bar/restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in McKee City. It was located at the intersection of English Creek Avenue where Chickie and Pete’s stands today. A fire destroyed the Wagon Wheel in the 1960s.
Information obtained from “Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township, NJ." Book available at the GEHTHS Museum.
