Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week, we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
One of the earliest roads connecting the lower part of Egg Harbor Township to the Mays Landing Area and points west and north was Asbury Road. It started out as a wagon and horseback trail and today is a residential road in the English Creek section of the township. This photo was taken in 1935 by Rupert Sigurdsson, who built a cabin and lived with his family on this road.
Upcoming Events
Fireside Chat with with June Sheridan, Dick Squires and Dave Clayton: "Tales of Egg Harbor Township” on Friday April 5 at 7 p.m. at the township Community Center, in the meeting room at 5045 English Creek Road.
Community Teaching Garden: Gardening plots available for rent. Call 609-813-2002 or 609-335-3313 for information.
Like us on Facebook: Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum