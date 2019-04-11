Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week, we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
A late night club called The Dunes, also known as "Dunes Till Dawn” by many due to its late night hours, was built by the owners of Bay Shores of Somers Point.
It was located in Egg Harbor Township on Longport Boulevard on the bay where roads from Somers Point and Ocean City come together.
The Dunes was later renovated into a sports bar by the Suttor family of Margate, who also owned, at one time, The Sailfish Cafe, Roberts in Margate, the Point Pub and the Owl Tree in Northfield.
In its last years it was taken over by the New Jersey Division of Fish, Game and Wildlife.
Once located across from today’s Dog Beach, the building no longer exists.
Upcoming Events
The Historical Society will celebrate its 40th anniversary Thursday, May 9, at 6 p.m. at the Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive in Northfield. The guest speaker will be Atlantic County historian Norman Goos, who will speak about local mills of English Creek. For ticket information, call Lisa at 609-646-9633.