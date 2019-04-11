Locals in the News
Shane Solari had one hit and two RBIs to lead the Holy Spirit High School baseball team to a 5-2 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League game Tuesday, April 2.
The Spartans’ Brandon Castellini, Jimmy Pasquale, C.J. Egrie, J.J. Spotts and Jake Lamonaca each scored a run. Donovan Patten pitched five innings with three strikeouts and gave two runs for Holy Spirit (2-0).
Holy Spirit boys win at Lenape
The Holy Spirit crew with Charles Murray, Owen Gresham, Tom Hunter and Jake Curan captured the 1500 race in 5 minutes 24 seconds. Spirit with one of the smallest crews won impressive races.
Will Hoffman (Holy Spirit) sent a letter of intent to Marietta. He will be an asset to their prestigious crew team
Ex-ACIT baseball first baseman Dylan Marrandino will be graduating from La Salle in May. He is currently interning at Subaru Headquarters in Camden. La Salle has been a home to the Marrandino family since the Tom Gola-era in 1954 when I attended followed by Luanne and Dylan
Track and basketball AA-Star Paige Scofield will be in the outfield for the Lady Spartans.
Patrick Feehan is pitching and playing the outfield for the Atlantic City Vikings,
Lifeguard Winn Bowen still looks over bathers from his dedicated boat. Win will be remembered as a tutor of youth who grew in the various sports through Win’s teaching and example.
Trevor Cohen-Should provide Holy Spirit with a solid bat and outstanding fielding,
Turning back the pages to…
1949: Phillies first baseman Eddie Waitkus was shot in a hotel room by a crazed 19 year old woman. Waitkus recovered in time to lead the Whiz Kids to the pennant in 1950.
1955: Future Rams Coach Mike Burns was named the Spartan of the year. Mike stood out on the football team. He later coached at Spirit,
1960-1995: In 35 years of officiating, I worked with the best refs in South Jersey. I was on Ziggy Rimm’s team for most of my career. Ziggy was the best, most knowledgeable and most prepared. Ted Daily came in a close second,
1992: Abby Kuhl was named to the junior Women’ National rowing team.
2006: We spotted Dino Hall at the Holy Spirit game Friday night. Dino is a former assistant football coach at Holy Spirit. During his playing career Dino proved that speed and guts can overcome size deficits. Dino graduated from Pleasantville High School where he starred in football. He was 5-feet, 7-inches and 155 pounds. He played at Glassboro State College (now Rowan University) where he set the national rushing record. He played 5 seasons for the Cleveland Browns, where he was an outstanding kickoff and punt returner. Dino recently retired from Pleasantville High School, where he was an educator, inspirational football coach and role model.
Thanks to all who sent well wishes during this time of illness!